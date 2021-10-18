Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

