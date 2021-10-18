Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

