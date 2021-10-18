Lcnb Corp Acquires 750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

