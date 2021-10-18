Lcnb Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,285,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $72,166,000 after buying an additional 334,078 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 129,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 70,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

INTC opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.