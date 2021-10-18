Lcnb Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

