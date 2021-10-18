Lcnb Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,616 shares of company stock worth $497,621,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,833.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,584.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

