Lcnb Corp Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.