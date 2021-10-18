Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.62 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $193.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

