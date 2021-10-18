Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,323,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

CBT stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.