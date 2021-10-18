Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 172,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 89,395 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 801.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $178.28 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

