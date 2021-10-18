Legal & General Group Plc Invests $4.48 Million in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 296,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chindata Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

NASDAQ CD opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.17. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

