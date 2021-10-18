Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $45.56 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

