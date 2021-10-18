Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,236 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -143.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

