Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.