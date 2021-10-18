Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $309.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $7,196,734. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

