Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2,079.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

LBRT opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

