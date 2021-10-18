Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 413.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $71.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

