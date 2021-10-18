Lincoln National Corp Acquires 296 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

