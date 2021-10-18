Lincoln National Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

ZBH opened at $146.36 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.