Lincoln National Corp Has $298,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.