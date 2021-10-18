Lincoln National Corp Has $320,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.20. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

