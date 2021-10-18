Lincoln National Corp Invests $230,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.