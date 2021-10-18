Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $292.70 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $294.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,329 shares of company stock worth $98,587,111. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

