Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.