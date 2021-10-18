Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

