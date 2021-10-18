Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

