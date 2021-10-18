Lincoln National Corp Purchases 536 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.40 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

