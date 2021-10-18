Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after buying an additional 4,110,659 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44.

