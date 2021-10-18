Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $56.32 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00007884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,500,587 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

