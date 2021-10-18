Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,616,436 shares.The stock last traded at $27.13 and had previously closed at $25.43.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.