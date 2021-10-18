Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 121,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,616,436 shares.The stock last traded at $27.13 and had previously closed at $25.43.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

