Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 105.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

