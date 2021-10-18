Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 173,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,932. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loop Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

