LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

