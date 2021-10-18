LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $117,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $721.48 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

