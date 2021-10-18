LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,360 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.