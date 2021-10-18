LPL Financial LLC Sells 50,900 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

