Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

FTMNF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

