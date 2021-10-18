LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,239. The stock has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.