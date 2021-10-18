Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.49.

Lyft stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lyft by 874.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

