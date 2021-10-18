Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

