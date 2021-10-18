Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

