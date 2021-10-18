Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $333.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day moving average is $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

