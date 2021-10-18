Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

