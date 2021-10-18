Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

