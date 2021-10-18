Mackay Shields LLC Sells 19,037 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 30.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $344.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $208.81 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

