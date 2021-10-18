Mackay Shields LLC Sells 433 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.78.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $518.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $529.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.