MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,579,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.