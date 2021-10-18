Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.