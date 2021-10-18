Mango Markets Market Capitalization Tops $252.40 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $252.40 million and $1.69 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00068385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,130.02 or 1.00158109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06159775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024734 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.